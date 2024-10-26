China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 94.3% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,226. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

