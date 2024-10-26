Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $129,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.99. 1,238,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $207.46 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

