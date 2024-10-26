Citigroup Increases Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $166.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $138.60 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

