CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,256,000 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 17,823,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 486.7 days.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMCLF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
