CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,256,000 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 17,823,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 486.7 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMCLF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

