CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stephens

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

