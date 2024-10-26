Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Colruyt Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

