Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
Shares of CLBK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 69,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,992. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.18.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
