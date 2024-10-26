Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €81.80 ($88.91) and last traded at €81.88 ($89.00). 745,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.98 ($90.20).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.79.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

