Conflux (CFX) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $628.62 million and $44.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,943.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00525937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00102679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00236878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00067961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,654,732 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,651,801 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,057,545,421.2 with 4,532,545,404.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13884842 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $47,288,600.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

