Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $609.83 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $609.83 million and $50.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,603.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00522286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00237337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00023607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00067689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,469,760 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,478,510 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,057,190,821.91 with 4,532,190,823.08 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15612657 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $29,048,551.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.