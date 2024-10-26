Conflux Trading 14.6% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $621.46 million and approximately $43.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,988.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.20 or 0.00521279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00236704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00027147 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00023947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00067636 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,744,141 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,741,188 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,057,545,421.2 with 4,532,545,404.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13884842 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $47,288,600.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

