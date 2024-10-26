Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 132,481 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XFLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 749,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.