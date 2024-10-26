Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 412.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 191,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

