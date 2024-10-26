Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 249,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

