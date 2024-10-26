Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $1.19 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,738 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 44.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 2,992,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

