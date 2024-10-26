Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

