Convergence Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Convergence Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 965,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

