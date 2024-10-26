Convergence Financial LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVEM stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.