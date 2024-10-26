Convergence Financial LLC Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

