Convergence Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

