Convergence Financial LLC Purchases 676 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $950.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $883.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.44 and a 1 year high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

