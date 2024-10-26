Convergence Financial LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.