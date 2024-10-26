Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Corbion Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

