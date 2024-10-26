COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 287.4% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, an increase of 287.4% from the September 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.