COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 287.4% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,900 shares, an increase of 287.4% from the September 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.