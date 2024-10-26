Country Club Bank Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $304.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.