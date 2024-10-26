Country Club Bank Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.