Country Club Bank Has $4.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

