Country Club Bank Has $7.80 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Bank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

