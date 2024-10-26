Country Club Bank Sells 602 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

