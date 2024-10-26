Country Club Bank Sells 668 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Country Club Bank lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.