Country Club Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

