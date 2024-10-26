Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 273 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %
TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,354.83. 133,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $811.42 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.