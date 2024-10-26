Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 790 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3,291.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 21,428,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,536,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

