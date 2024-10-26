Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Insider Hugh Robertson Purchases 700,000 Shares

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Robertson bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$224,000.00 ($149,333.33).
Hugh Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Hugh Robertson purchased 356,701 shares of Credit Clear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$105,583.50 ($70,389.00).
Credit Clear Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Credit Clear Company Profile
Credit Clear Limited engages in the development and implementation of receivables management platform, and provision of receivable collection services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Receivable Collections and Legal Services. The company offers technology-enabled communications platform that helps organizations to drive financial outcomes by changing the way customers manage their re-payments.
