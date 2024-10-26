Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Hits $7.09 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $140.51 million and $7.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

