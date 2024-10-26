Critical Survey: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expensify and America’s Suppliers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50 America’s Suppliers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expensify presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than America’s Suppliers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expensify and America’s Suppliers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -22.41% -29.82% -16.19% America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expensify and America’s Suppliers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $138.53 million 1.07 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -3.56 America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Suppliers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Summary

Expensify beats America’s Suppliers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About America’s Suppliers

America's Suppliers Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices. It offers its products under the Avon, Black & Decker, Calvin Klein, Colgate, Disney, Fruit of the Loom, Gillette, Revlon, Kellogg's, NFL, 3M, Tommy Hilfiger, Tonka, Victoria's Secret, and Ziploc brands. The company markets its products through various online marketing channels, which include advertising through portals, keywords, search engines, affiliate marketing programs, banners, and email campaigns, as well as online campaigns, direct marketing, and trade-shows. America's Suppliers Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

