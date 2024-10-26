Cromwell Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,339 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $90,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

