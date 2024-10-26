Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 76,913.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,212,000 after acquiring an additional 959,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 72.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after buying an additional 342,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,952,000 after buying an additional 200,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $269.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

