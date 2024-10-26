Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in argenx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,609,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $105,790,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.44.

argenx Stock Up 1.0 %

argenx stock opened at $556.83 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $571.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average of $459.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.