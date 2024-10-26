Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trimble by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 484.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Trimble by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

