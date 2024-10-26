CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $300.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

