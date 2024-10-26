CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.830-1.870 EPS.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
Shares of CTO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 441,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,849. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 276.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $875,016.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTO Realty Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.