Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

