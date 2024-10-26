Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $260.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

