CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CVB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
CVB Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVBF
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.