CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,460,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

