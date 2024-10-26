CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $240,000 in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

