CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $443,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $97,018,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $271.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $279.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.