CWC Advisors LLC. Invests $443,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $97,018,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $271.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $279.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
