CWC Advisors LLC. Makes New $771,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,337,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $302.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.28 and a 200-day moving average of $294.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $236.58 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

