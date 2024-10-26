CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.
